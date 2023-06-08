Chandigarh’s PGIMER plans to offer ad hoc jobs to NINE’s BSc nursing students

Following the May 24 protest by BSc nursing students of National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) against PGIMER’s refusal to give them jobs, the institute is planning to offer them temporary jobs on ad-hoc basis.

A group of students and their parents met the PGIMER director, Dr Vivek Lal, on Tuesday regarding the same.

As many as 95 BSc nursing students of 2022 batch were denied employment after the completion of their course in September last year. The administration had also mailed job rejection letters to the students.

Students have complained that upon admission to NINE, they are required to sign a three-year employment bond, which specifies that upon graduation, they are obligated to work at PGIMER. Failure to fulfil this obligation will result in the student being liable to pay the specified amount mentioned in the bond to PGIMER. Despite this, the students were denied jobs.

On May 20, PGIMER released a speaking order that specifically addressed the recruitment regulations for the role of nursing officer, stating that the only accepted method of recruitment is through direct recruitment. The existing regulations, as mentioned in the order, do not contain any provision for the appointment of candidates who have completed their BSc degree.

Saloni, a recent graduate, giving details about the meeting with the PGIMER director, said he expressed a personal desire to hire the students, but explained that he lacked the authority to do so due to an obstacle caused by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, as the roster had not been prepared. Additionally, the director mentioned that he could potentially offer them a temporary ad hoc position, with the possibility of extending it periodically in the future, she added.

Before their protest on May 24, seeking revocation of the speaking orders, on April 3, the students had also filed a case with the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that is scheduled for further consideration on July 6.

During a previous court hearing on May 22, PGIMER stated that they had revised the recruitment rules in 2019. However, CAT questioned the applicability of the revised rules to students from the 2018 batch. The court also directed the institute to provide a copy of the revised recruitment rules before the next hearing.

Paramjit Singh, father of one of the nursing students, expressing his concern, said, “We are being subjected to harassment by the institution. Our children successfully cleared the exams and secured admission to the region’s most prestigious medical institute with the sole expectation of obtaining a job upon graduation. We firmly refuse to accept temporary ad hoc positions under any circumstances. It is evident that the institute is toying with the careers of these students.”

