Chandigarh’s PGIMER workers threaten to protest tomorrow if equal pay demand not met

Up in arms against PGIMER's delay in implementing equal pay for equal work, contractual workers of the institute have warned to stage a sit-in protest on Tuesday from 6 am onwards. Earlier, the workers stayed away from the work for two consecutive days following a strike, majorly impacting health services.

On April 19, the Union ministry of health and family welfare conveyed its approval for a ₹46-crore budget for the release of arrears of similar wages. But, the contractual workers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) said there had been no response thereon from the PGIMER administration.

The JAC, in its statement, said, “In response to JAC letter dated May 13, PGIMER administration in a letter dated May 18, 2024, it was assured in writing for the release of revised wages and other benefits after June 6, as the PGIMER administration has shown its inability to proceed before June 6 as the model code of conduct was in force.”

JAC chairman Ashwani Munjal said, “On May 18, the committee decided to wait for the release of revised wages and other benefits with the salary of May 2024 payable on June 7, as a last opportunity for peaceful resolution of industrial disputes in larger interests of patients, public and Institute.”

“JAC has unanimously resolved to lodge its protest by starting a sit-in from 6 am on Tuesday in support of its five point demand charter, including the release of revised wages for May 2024 and arrears from October 09, 2018, which were approved by ministry of finance and ministry of H&FW on April 3, 2024, and April 19, 2024, respectively,” Munjal added.

He said, “On May 18, the JAC had made it clear that in case of failure of PGIMER administration to release revised wages on June 7, after the model code of conduct, the JAC will resort to direct action without any further notice under Section 22 of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.”

The JAC further requested the administration to release the arrears of difference between the same and similar wages from October 09, 2018, within 2-3 weeks and latest by June 30. PGIMER administration despite several attempts could not be contacted as the deputy director administration remained unavailable for comment.

The JAC has six associated contractual workers’ unions, namely PGI Safai Karamchari, Mahila CWU, Security Guard, Hospital Attendant, Electrical Workers and All PGI Contract Workers Union. Over 4,000 workers are waiting for the release of similar wages.