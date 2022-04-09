Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh’s plan for steeper penalty for building misuse evokes criticism

Through amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the Chandigarh administration is planning to increase the penalty from the current ₹500 to ₹2 lakh
A section of Chandigarh’s business community says imposing a flat fine of 2 lakh, irrespective of the size of property or the misused area, is illogical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administration’s proposal to impose a penalty of 2 lakh for building violations and misuse of premises has elicited criticism from a section of city’s business community.

Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, said, “Firstly, hiking the penalty by 400 times is absurd. Secondly, the proposal is that there will be a flat fine, irrespective of the size of property or the misused area – be it a five-marla or a five-acre plot. As a result, the penalty will be the same for a booth whose value is 25 lakh and a one-acre plot costing 25 crore. This is quite illogical.”

Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, said the administration cannot revise the penalty already mentioned in the allotment letter of each property. But they can frame a new set of rules for future allotments.

Through amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the UT administration is planning to increase the penalty from the current 500 to 2 lakh. Fine for each day, during which the offence is proved to have continued after the first day, is also proposed to be increased from 20 to 8,000 per day.

It has sought public suggestions and objections to the draft proposal before it is finalised and sent to the Union ministry of home affairs for approval.

