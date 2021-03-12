Chandigarh’s positivity rate rises to 8%, highest this year

The city’s daily positivity rate jumped to 8% on Thursday with 108 cases surfacing against 1,341 tests.

This is the highest the positivity rate has gone so far this year, as even though more cases were recorded on March 6 and March 9, at 122 and 105, respectively, the samples tested were over 1,950.

A positivity rate of 5.8% was recorded on March 6, while the figure was slightly lower at 5.6% on March 9.

With this, UT’s weekly positivity rate also rose to 5.2%, making it the second-highest in the country after Maharashtra.

However, on the bright side, no death was reported on Thursday, keeping the fatalities at 357.

City’s case tally stands at 22,697, of which 859 patients are still infected, while 21,481 people have recovered so far.

The majority of cases (95) on Thursday were reported from sectors, while 11 were confirmed in Manimajra, Dhanas, Kaimbala and Raipur Khurd. Besides, two cases were from the PGIMER campus.

In view of the surge in cases, UT on Wednesday had imposed fresh restrictions to stop the infection spread.

For indoor gatherings, only 100 people or 50% of the capacity of the venue, whichever is lower, are allowed. For outdoor gatherings, the cap has been kept at 200 people, which is the same as that imposed by the Punjab government. Besides, primary schools will remain closed for now.

149 cases in Mohali for second consecutive day, two dead

Mohali reported 149 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count in the past three months, for the second day in a row.

Two people also lost the battle to the virus, taking the death toll to 394.

The district’s case tally stands at 21,337, of which 1,154 cases are still active and 19,789 patients have recovered.

Out of the 149 cases on Thursday, 93 were from Mohali urban, 20 from Dera Bassi, 10 from Kharar, nine from Lalru, seven from Dhakoli, five from Kurali, three from Gharuan and two from Banur.

39 test positive in Panchkula

In Panchkula, 39 people were found positive, which pushed the district’s total cases to 11,194. There are 331 active cases, 10,714 patients have been cured and also 149 have succumbed to the virus till date.

Meanwhile, amid the rising cases, a Covid care centre has been made functional at BRS Medical College. “It is an isolation centre, where asymptomatic patients will be admitted in case all hospital beds are occupied,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Dr Kaur said a meeting was held with the deputy commissioner, who issued instructions to the police to increase challaning of people roaming without masks.

Also a committee visited four Covid centres at Civil Hospital, Sector 6; Paras Hospital, Alchemist Hospital and Ojas Hospital to check their preparedness.

The health department has also identified some hotspots, where sampling will begin on daily basis, she added.