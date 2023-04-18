Chandigarh adviser reviews sports policy draft

Dharam Pal, adviser to the administrator reviewed the draft sports policy presented by UT director sports Sorabh Kumar Arora on Monday. Dharam Pal, adviser to the administrator reviewed the draft sports policy presented by UT director sports Sorabh Kumar Arora on Monday. (HT File)

The policy highlights important aspects like cash awards, scholarships for eligible sportspersons of Chandigarh securing laurels for the country at national and international stage. Besides sportspersons, the policy also pays special focus on coaches, providing them with awards and training.

Notably, Chandigarh does not have a sports policy as of now.

The proposed policy also focuses on quick and timely rehabilitation of injured sportspersons, with a state-of-the-art sports injury and rehabilitation centre equipped with modern technology being on the card. Under the policy, feasibility will also be explored to provide insurance to active sportspersons in all kinds of sports injuries picked up by the athlete while playing or practice.

After detailed deliberations and discussions, some changes have been suggested by the adviser. The draft policy, after incorporating the said changes, will be presented to the UT administrator and further placed in the public forum for suggestions and feedback.

Aimed at creating futuristic sports facilities in tune with evolving times, while making full use of the existing facilities to bring them at par with top standards.