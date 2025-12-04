Chandigarh’s Sector-10 museum upgrade plan cleared

The much-awaited plan for the upgrade and conservation of Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, has finally been approved after a wait of nearly seven years. The clearance was given during a joint meeting of the museum advisory committee and the sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee, chaired by chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, on Wednesday. Officials said the upgraded museum will adhere to modern standards while ensuring complete preservation of its architectural and cultural heritage. (HT Photo for representation)

The detailed project report (DPR), prepared by the Development and Research Organisation for Nature, Arts and Heritage (DRONAH), will now be submitted to the Ministry of Culture to seek funding under the Museum Grant Scheme.

The Government Museum and Art Gallery, a Grade-I heritage structure designed by Le Corbusier, houses rare collections including Gandhara sculptures, miniature paintings, and modern Indian art. Officials said the upgraded museum will adhere to modern standards while ensuring complete preservation of its architectural and cultural heritage.

Home secretary Mandip Singh Brar, finance secretary Diprava Lakra, and members of the museum advisory committee, including Usha Bhatia, Diwan Manna, and Sanjay Dhar, members of the sub-heritage committee Sumit Kaur and Rajneesh Wattas, were present at the meeting.

Senior officers of the Chandigarh administration, including museum director Isha Kamboj, chief engineer CB Ojha, and chief architect Rajiv Kumar Mehta participated in the deliberations.