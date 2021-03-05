Chandigarh’s Sector 50 to have apni mandi on Tuesdays
The apni mandi started by the Punjab Mandi Board in Sector 50 in February last year will resume from Tuesday. It had been cancelled within weeks due to the lockdown.
Also, the mandi at Sector 29, which was earlier held on Tuesday, will be shifted to Friday.
“There had been some delay in restarting the mandi in Sector 50 due to tendering. The matter has been resolved. There is a great demand for mandis in southern sectors, and the space available opposite the BSNL Society and PEPSU Society will be used to set it up on Tuesdays,” said a mandi board official.
Meanwhile, the footfall at apni mandis, which were reopened on February 1, continues to be low. After the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the numbers have dwindled further.
“The footfall hasn’t crossed 50% of the pre-lockdown period, even as most of the sellers have returned. Many people are not aware about the days on which the mandis are held, and there is some confusion with the Chandigarh Market Committee as well, as it follows a different schedule,” said mandi supervisor Satbir Singh, who works with the Punjab Mandi Board.
Auction recorder Harpreet Singh said the sales are most hit on Sundays due to confusion over the schedule. While Chandigarh Market Committee holds no mandi on Sunday, Punjab Mandi Board holds it in Sector 34.
