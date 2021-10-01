Chandigarh: September was wettest since 2018

After a dismal monsoon through July and August, Chandigarh received 172.5mm rain in September, which was 19% over the normal of 145.2mm and also the highest precipitation in the month since 2018.

Since the onset of monsoon in June, the rainfall went beyond average only in September, making it the wettest month this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rain this September was much higher than 2020 when only 22mm precipitation was recorded the whole month, while 166.4mm rain was seen in September 2019. At 270mm, it was the highest in the past decade in September 2018.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A Low Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the Bay of Bengal, and due to pressure differences around the area, moisture was able to reach right up to the north-west region.”

Withdrawal likely from October 6

On Thursday, trace rainfall was recorded in the city at the Sector 39 IMD observatory, while 14mm rain was witnessed at the Chandigarh airport.

More rain is on the cards in the coming days, while monsoon is expected to retreat from October 6.

As per an IMD statement, monsoon withdrawal is likely in the north-west region from October 6 onwards and can be expected in Chandigarh a day or two after that.

Monsoon withdrawal is declared when no rain is recorded for four to five days in a row and an anticyclonic movement starts to form over the region.

A total of 600.2mm rain has been recorded during the rainy season this year, against an average of 846.5mm, a shortfall of 29%.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Wednesday to 33.1°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature also decreased slightly from 25.5°C to 25.4°C.

The day temperature will remain around 33°C over the next three days, and the night temperature between 24°C-25°C.

Sukhna floodgate opened again

One of the three Sukhna Lake floodgates was opened once again after the water level touched the danger mark of 1,163 feet on Thursday. Before this, the floodgate was opened on August 9 and 14, and more recently on September 21 and 23.