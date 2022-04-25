Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation (MC) sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday.
In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside.
She said while the goods were being taken away by an MC team, Nagpal snatched the items and misbehaved with her. “We had clicked pictures of the encroachments and also recorded the incident. The shop that I had challaned turned out to be his brother’s,” she said.
On her complaint, police booked Nagpal under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. No arrest has been made
MC sub-inspector targeting me: Nagpal
Meanwhile, Nagpal accused the sub-inspector of targeting him and misbehaving with him. He said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
Nagpal said instead of arriving themselves, MC officials sent workers, who were without uniform, to seize the articles. “So, how will the shopkeepers know if the items were not being stolen. MC officials should issue challans themselves,” he said.
He alleged that the MC teams were paid by many illegal vendors, who were alerted when the inspectors were on their way so they could escape, adding that as they had complained regarding this, they targeted his brother’s shop.
Defending the shopkeepers, local area councillor Damanpreet Singh said cameras were installed at the market and can be reviewed by authorities to see how the anti-encroachment drives were managed.
-
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
-
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
-
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
-
Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi. Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections.
-
Omicron variant dominant in Chandigarh, says health department
Amid concerns of Deltacron variant being behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT health department on Sunday clarified that Omicron remained the dominant variant of coronavirus in Chandigarh and no case of Deltacron had been detected. Special vax camps for kids to continue The UT health department will set up special vaccination camps for children in the 12-15 age group at eight government schools on Monday and Tuesday.
