Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector

Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation (MC) sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday.

In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside.

She said while the goods were being taken away by an MC team, Nagpal snatched the items and misbehaved with her. “We had clicked pictures of the encroachments and also recorded the incident. The shop that I had challaned turned out to be his brother’s,” she said.

On her complaint, police booked Nagpal under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. No arrest has been made

MC sub-inspector targeting me: Nagpal

Meanwhile, Nagpal accused the sub-inspector of targeting him and misbehaving with him. He said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.

Nagpal said instead of arriving themselves, MC officials sent workers, who were without uniform, to seize the articles. “So, how will the shopkeepers know if the items were not being stolen. MC officials should issue challans themselves,” he said.

He alleged that the MC teams were paid by many illegal vendors, who were alerted when the inspectors were on their way so they could escape, adding that as they had complained regarding this, they targeted his brother’s shop.

Defending the shopkeepers, local area councillor Damanpreet Singh said cameras were installed at the market and can be reviewed by authorities to see how the anti-encroachment drives were managed.