Chandigarh: Siachen hero Capt Bana Singh inaugurates PGIMER’s new academic session

Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh (retd) on Monday inaugurated the new academic session of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

One of the only three living recipients of nation’s highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra, Singh had led the team that wrested control of the highest peak on the Siachen Glacier in Kashmir from Pakistani forces in 1987.

On the occasion, the pinning-up ceremony of 544 resident doctors from the July 2021 and January 2022 batches was also held.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by key functionaries, heads of departments and newly joined residents.

Addressing the students, Singh exhorted them to do their duty with utmost devotion and unwavering commitment. PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh urged the residents to emulate examples of exceptional courage and selfless devotion to duty, and maintain the honour and integrity of the country.

PGIMER offers the doctor of medicine (MD) course in 16 specialties and master of surgery (MS) in four. MD is a three-year postgraduate (PG) degree obtained after completing MBBS, while MS, is a PG course in the surgical field, also done after MBBS.

As part of the July 2021 bath, 240 resident doctors had enrolled for these courses, while the number came down to 149 in the January 2022 batch.

Admissions to 34 doctorate of medicine (DM) courses and 11 magister chirurgiae (MCh) courses are also conducted twice a year in January and July through entrance tests.

As many as 90 students joined DM and MCh courses in July 2021 and 65 in January 2022.

DM is a three-year doctorate-level course taken up after completion of MD, while MCh can be pursued after completion of MS.