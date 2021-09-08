Chandigarh: Soon, access MC services in both English, Hindi

Citizens will soon be able to access all online services provided by the Chandigarh municipal corporation in both English and Hindi.

During the launch of the Hindi Pakhwara at the MC building on Tuesday, commissioner Anindita Mitra said that making the access to services bilingual will make the interface more user-friendly and help the citizens. She asked all the officers concerned to execute it within one week.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, who launched the event, also said that water bills should be in both English and Hindi.

Mitra said all officials will make efforts to promote Hindi in the office, and all communications and public notices to residents, vendors and other licence holders will be sent in Hindi as well.

Sharma said that different programmes will be organised during the Hindi Pakhwara scheduled to be held till September 21. He said possibilities will be explored to create a Hindi Vibhag in the MC to promote the language in the office.

Different competitions will also be organised the fortnight and prizes will be distributed on the final day, he said.