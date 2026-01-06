Chandigarh: Sun makes first appearance in New Year, mercury rises to 18.7°C

Obscured by thick cloud cover and fog for the past 11 days, the sun finally made an appearance in Chandigarh, bringing much-needed relief from the biting chill. A woman and a child are all smiles at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on a sunny Monday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As the sun rays made their way through the clouds on Monday, a first since December 24, the maximum temperature jumped by six degrees, rising from 12°C on Sunday — a bitter six degrees below normal and the lowest of the season — to a balmy 18.7°C, 0.5 degree above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of fog are likely to reduce in the coming days and residents can look forward to more toasty afternoons.

As a result, IMD has also downgraded the orange alert for dense fog to yellow.

The city, which had remained colder than some hill stations in recent days, finally became warmer than Shimla, where the maximum temperature stood at 13°C on Monday, and Dharamshala, which recorded 17°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul offered further respite, saying, “We are unlikely to see extended spells of dense fog as witnessed at the start of the month. While fog may persist during the morning and late night hours, sunny afternoons are expected in the coming days.”

Even on Monday, visibility improved from 1,500 metres at 5.30 am to 3,000 metres by 11.30 am.

With clear skies returning, minimum temperatures have begun to fall due to increased heat loss at night. The minimum dropped from 9.2°C on Sunday to 7.8°C on Monday, still 0.6 degrees above normal and the lowest recorded so far this month.

Despite improving weather conditions, four IndiGo flights, including two arrivals and two departures, were cancelled at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

Flight 6E7722 arriving from Dharamshala and flight 6E7516 from Jaipur were cancelled due to operational reasons, affecting their return legs as well.