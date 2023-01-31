Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Sunny days to be back from today

Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Due to the recent rain spells in Chandigarh, humidity is on the higher side, which may cause light to moderate fog on Tuesday morning; however, sunny weather will return later in the day

Palm trees swaying in the gusty winds in Panchkula on Monday afternoon. The weather department has forecast chances of light to moderate fog on Tuesday morning. (Sant Arora/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After 1.2 mm rain on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department has forecast clear weather in the city from Tuesday, as the Western Disturbance affecting the region has passed.

Due to the recent rain spells, humidity is on the higher side, which may cause light to moderate fog on Tuesday morning. However, sunny weather will return later in the day.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose by five notches – from 16.8°C on Sunday to 22°C on Monday, 1.6 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also increased by almost five notches, going up from 8.8°C to 13.7°C, 7.5 degrees above normal.

Due the clear weather, the maximum temperature is expected to increase further to 25°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will remain around 10°C.

