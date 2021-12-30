Chandigarh: Three held for assaulting, robbing restaurant owner

Police have arrested three men in their mid-20s for assaulting and robbing a restaurant owner of his mobile and purse near Nehru park in Sector 22.

The accused arrested have been identified as Nandu Lal Turi (23), Sinod Mandal (21) and Kabira Kumar (22), all from Jharkhand. The stolen items and other important documents have been recovered from them.

In his complaint, Parveen Duggal of Sector 22 told the police that he was walking to the mobile market in Sector 22 on Tuesday to get his iPhone 7 repaired. As he neared towards the gate of Nehru Park, the trio attacked him and snatched the valuables.

Police said that seven cases have already been registered against the accused, and they are part of a gang that comes to Chandigarh during the festive season and commit thefts, snatchings and robberies.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 379B (snatching) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 17 police station. They were produced before a court and sent to two days in police remand.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

4 held with drugs in separate cases

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate cases. The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Khuda Ali Sher and recovered 8.55-kg poppy husk, 704-gm poppy seed and 100-gm opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as Rajwant Singh alias Kohla, 60. Police also arrested one Vinod Kumar, 28, of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, and recovered 7-gm heroin from him. The crime branch nabbed two men, Aman Sharma, 37, of Sector 40, and Deepak alias Amit, 24, of DM Colony , and recovered 27-gm heroin from them.

Sec-25 man held for gambling

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sector 25, while he was while gambling and recovered ₹12,800 from him. The accused has been identified as Shashi Kumar, 39, A case under Gambling Act was registered at Sector 11 police station and he was released on bail.

Manimajra man duped of ₹60L

A Manimajra resident was duped of ₹60 lakh on the pretext of the sale of a piece of land. The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar and his accomplices Azmat Singh, Balraj Patwari, Amandeep and Abhi. In his complaint, Kuldeep Singh alleged that he had purchased a land from Kumar through Patwari, to whom he had even paid ₹60 lakh in two instalments. But, he never got possession the land. A cheating case has been registered.

Roller skating: Chandigarh girls emerge champions

Chandigarh girls’ team outplayed hosts Punjab 3-2 in the thrilling final match to emerge champions in the cadet category during the 59th National roller hockey skating championship held at the United Rollers Sports Club in Dhelpur Punjab, recently. Playing in the semi-final tie, the spirited Chandigarh girls beat Maharashtra by 12-0. Harpreet Singh and Rohit Randhawa were the coaches with the victorious team.

Pay scales row: PUTA continues to protest at campus

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Wednesday continued their protest at the varsity campus over the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government. The indefinite protest of University and college teachers of Punjab and Chandigarh started on December 1. Meanwhile, the non-teaching staff of the varsity continued their protest for the third day in a row over the delay in compassionate appointments and non-implementation of 6th pay commission.

Ambala church vandalised: Accused sent to six-day remand

A day after two men were arrested for allegedly vandalising Jesus Christ’s statue and other property at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church last week, an Ambala court on Wednesday sent them to six days in police remand. The accused, Sandeep and Ravinder, both residents of Vashisht Nagar in Cantonment, were arrested by the CIA-1 team of the police.

Cyber fraud: Hisar man arrested

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Hisar resident for duping people online. The accused, identified as Pardeep alias Vicky, 31, was arrested after the cyber cell received a complaint, which stated that the accused lured him with promises, and he transferred ₹86,000 to his bank account, but he didn’t fulfil them. The accused was produced in court on Wednesday and sent to three day police remand.

Death in lift crash

Police arrested the owner of a tent house in Kajehri for culpable homicide after a labourer died in a lift crash on December 27. The accused has been identified as Harkesh Singh alias Kesar Singh, owner of Dhiman Tent House. A case was registered based on the complaint of Deepak Yadav of Kajheri village. He alleged that due to the negligence of Harkesh, a labourer, Ganesh Mehta of Bihar, had died after a lift crashed.

Junior tennis: Vanya ousts Saanvi to enter semis

Third seed Vanya Arora outplayed Saanvi Garg 6-4,6-2 to enter the girls’ U-16 semi-finals of the AITA National Ranking Championship for U-16 at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Wednesday. In the other girls’ U-16 quarter-finals, second seed Suhani Gaur (2) beat Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-4,7-5, Snigdha Ruhil defeated Radha Sadhra 6-2,6-2 and Ashwarya Anand Jadhav got the better of Saravnoor Kaur 6-0,6-1. In the boys’ U-16 quarter-finals, top seed Deepam Malik continued his fine form to beat Ronit Gupta 6-1,6-0.