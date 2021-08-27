Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Trader on bike loses 1.25 lakh to snatchers

The victim, a shop owner, was returning home on a bike with his day’s earnings when the two bike-borne snatchers struck near Fun Republic in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The victim said both snatchers were wearing masks and helmets.

A Panchkula man allegedly lost 1.25 lakh to two bike-borne men near the Fun Republic light point in Chandigarh on Thursday night.

Victim Kapil Kumar Manchanda, 42, who has a shop in Manimajra NAC, was returning home on a bike when the alleged incident took place.

Manchanda, who resides in Sector 17, Panchkula, told police that he was carrying the day’s earnings in a bag. All of a sudden, he lost balance as the miscreants allegedly stuck a stick or a rope in his bike tyre. He hit a tree on the roadside and fell on the ground, he said.

Before he could realise what had happened, the duo allegedly drove away with his cash bag and mobile phone. He said both men wearing masks and helmets.

Police were verifying the complaint. No case had been registered till the filing of this report around midnight.

