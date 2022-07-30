Chandigarh: Two arrested for possessing heroin, restricted injections

Police arrested two men for possessing heroin and vials of banned injections during checking near Police Beat Box in Sector 18 on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Atul Syal, alias Sunny, 31, of Dera Bassi and Gaurav, 32, of Sector 21, Chandigarh.

They were found in possession of 15 gm heroin and 28 vials of buprenorphine and pheniramine maleate injections. The car in which they were travelling was also impounded.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector-19 police station.

Drug supplier caught from Lucknow

A 46-year-old Jharkhand native, accused of supplying drugs in the city, has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

Identified as Muntzir Mian of Latehaar, Jharkhand, he was arrested from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said on July 21, a man had escaped after dropping 800 gm opium at the Sector-17 ISBT. Three days later, they had arrested the man, who was identified as Gurminder Singh, 30, of Kharar.

During police remand, Singh revealed that he was supplied the drugs by Muntzir Mian, following which a team was despatched to Lucknow and he was arrested.

Mian was produced before a court on Friday and sent to seven-day police remand.

Panchkula police destroy drugs seized in 16 cases

The Panchkula police on Friday destroyed drugs seized in 16 different cases.

The recoveries included 57.8 gm heroin, 7.1 kg ganja, 29 kg chura post, 420 gm charas, 7.9 gm afeem, 15 vials of banned injections, 580 restricted capsules and 25 syrup bottles.

Commissioner of police and chairman of the narcotics disposal committee Hanif Qureshi supervised the drug disposal at a furnace in Baagwala, Panchkula.

Police appealed to the public to inform them on helpline number 708-708-1100 if they have any information about drug peddling. Their identity will be kept confidential.

