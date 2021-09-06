Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two caught with 40,000 in fake currency
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two caught with 40,000 in fake currency

Two men were arrested with counterfeit currency worth ₹40,000 and a knife near the rally ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, following a tip-off
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Chandigarh Police recovered 80 fake notes of 500 denomination.

Two men have been arrested with counterfeit currency worth 40,000 and a knife in their possession near the Sector-25 rally ground on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh Police said.

As per cops, they had received a tip-off about the duo and a team was sent to nab them. The accused are Ashwani, 30, of Sector 7 and Subhash, 32, of Sector 25.

Ashwani was previously arrested in an NDPS case as well, the police said.

He is said to be an addict and was found carrying 80 fake notes of 500 denomination, which he was using to buy drugs from Delhi. The knife was recovered from Subhash.

A case under Section 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered against the two at the Sector-11 police station.

They were on Sunday produced in a court, which sent Subhash to judicial custody and Ashwani to two-day police remand.

