Chandigarh: Two held for duping Dhanas man at ATM booth
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two held for duping Dhanas man at ATM booth

Chandigarh Police arrested the men who had swapped a customer’s debit card and cheated him of ₹50,000 at an ATM booth in Dhanas on August 1
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Dhanas resident Sagar Chand had gone to withdraw money at an ATM booth in Chandigarh when the two men duped him.

Two men who had swapped a customer’s debit card and cheated him of 50,000 at an ATM booth in Dhanas on August 1 have been arrested, Chandigarh Police said on Monday.

They have been identified as Kuljit Kumar, alias Guddu, 29, of Dhanas and Rajat, 23, of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali.

According to the FIR, Dhanas resident Sagar Chand had gone to withdraw money when Kuljit, who was already standing in the booth, offered to help him. Later, Kuljit claimed that the ATM was not working and left with Rajat, who was waiting on a bike. Sagar realised that he had swapped his card when he received messages about five transactions worth 10,000 each.

Booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, the two were arrested following a tip-off. They were produced in court on Monday, and sent to four-day police remand.

Man held with heroin in Panchkula

RELATED STORIES

The detective staff of Panchkula police arrested a 22-year-old man with 3.8gm heroin. The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh, 22, of Surajpur.

As per the police, their team was patrolling in Rajipur village when they saw a youth coming from the opposite direction. On seeing the cops, the youth tried to hide in the bushes following which they nabbed him and found the contraband in his possession.

A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

