Chandigarh: Two men wanted for assaulting cop land in police net

On the run for over five years after assaulting a constable in Dadumajra in June 2017, two proclaimed offenders have been arrested.

The accused, Sanju of Dadumajra Colony and John Bhatti, alias Laddi Bhatti, of New Maloya Colony, were booked on June 12, 2017, for assaulting constable Sunil Kumar.

According to the complaint, the constable, along with another cop, had reached Dadumajra after an alert about a brawl. But when they entered the house, where two groups were having an altercation, the two accused tried to stop the constable and also tore his uniform, before fleeing.

Last week, on December 2, 2022, the court of judicial magistrate Komple Dhanjal had declared both men proclaimed offenders (POs). On Friday, the PO and summons squad of the Chandigarh Police nabbed the two accused.

Two more POs, wanted in two Negotiable Instruments Act cases, were also arrested. Among them, Kuldeep Kumar was living in Baltana and Vikas Jaglan in Sector 27-C.