Chandigarh: Two stab uncle over property dispute, held

A Kansal resident was stabbed by his two nephews over a property dispute at the Press light point near Sector 18 on Saturday evening.

The accused, Deep Singh and Manjot Singh, both in their early 20 and also residents of Kansal, have been arrested.

The victim, Paramjit Singh, who drives a taxi, said he ran into his nephews at the traffic lights and they parked their vehicles on the roadside to talk. Meanwhile, they got into an argument and Deep attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Paramjit was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and discharged later.

According to police, the accused and the victims had a property dispute and Paramjit also allegedly owed them some money, though he claims that he has returned it.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Sector 17 police station. The accused were later bailed out.

Snatchers target vegetable vendor near Sector 26 grain market

Three motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted a vegetable vendor near the Sector 26 grain market on early Saturday morning.

The victim, Santosh Sharma of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that as per his daily routine, he was going to the Sector 26 market to purchase his daily stock of vegetables for sale.

When he reached near the St Kabir School traffic lights, three men on a motorcycle stabbed his leg with a knife, and fled after snatching his wallet containing ₹9,000 in cash and some documents.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station. No arrest has been made yet.

Valentine’s Day: UT Police to set up 43 nakas

To maintain peace and order on Valentine’s Day, Chandigarh Police will set up 43 nakas in the city on Monday. Around 750 police personnel, including seven deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 21 station house officers (SHOs) will be deployed with the teams. Special nakas will be set up around Panjab University, different girls’ hostels and various markets of the city.

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested three history-sheeters while gambling in Maloya and recovered ₹1.2 lakh from them. The accused have been identified as Sanjay of Sector 38 west, Arun of Sector 24-C and Tilak Raj of Dadumajra Colony. Sanjay was previously arrested under Excise Act, Arun for kidnapping and Tilak in a cheating case. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Maloya police station. All three were later bailed out.

Chandigarh A week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) camp was held at DAV Model School, Sector 15 , on the theme “physical and mental health”. Ritika Verma, unit coordinator of NSS open unit, Chandigarh, spoke on the pride of being a volunteer.

Chandigarh Raj Kumar Bansal has been elected as the new president of the Grain market Association, Sector 26, for two years. He has been elected president twice earlier. He thanked the traders for their whole hearted support and assured them of his commitment to work tirelessly in resolving the pending problems of the market at the earliest.