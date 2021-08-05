Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two years on, ITBP cook held for stalking
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two years on, ITBP cook held for stalking

Was booked on the complaint of a Zirakpur woman working as a manager in a cafe at Elante Mall in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

The Chandigarh Police have finally arrested a man who was booked for stalking in September 2019.

According to police, the accused, Karan, belongs to Jalandhar and is employed as a cook with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Dehradun. He was arrested by the police when he came to Chandigarh to join the investigations and was soon granted bail.

Karan was booked on the complaint of a Zirakpur woman working as a manager in a cafe at Elante Mall. The victim in her complaint had alleged that the accused had visited the cafe for the first time in August 2019 and asked for her mobile number, which she had shared. Thereafter, Karan had started giving her unnecessary calls. He would visit the mall every day and follow the victim wherever she went, the police said.

The accused was identified on the basis of the CCTV footage obtained from the cameras installed in the cafe. A complaint was lodged at Industrial Area police station and a case under Section 354D (stalking) of the IPC was registered.

In his defence, Karan had said that there was a misunderstanding and denied the allegations. The police had informed the ITBP about the case and Karan was called to join the investigations.

Man held for sharing objectionable video

Two years after being booked for making and circulating an objectionable video of his female friend, a Sector-25 man has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who works as a driver, was identified as Amlesh Yadav, 29, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25.

A case was registered at the Sarangpur police station in November 2019 under various sections of the IT Act on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

