Chandigarh: Vegetable prices rise by 15-25% after rain

Having stabilised in December, vegetable prices have again started rising at apni mandis in Chandigarh this month, after the last week’s rain spells damaged the crop.

Prices of most vegetables have gone up by 15-25%, and are likely to increase further in the coming days. However, tomatoes are available for the same price as last week ( ₹40 per kilogram) while brinjal prices doubled from ₹20 to ₹40.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Winds and heavy rains around this time of the year are unusual and bad for crops. Crops like potatoes, cauliflower, spinach and peas have been affected the most, as they grow at the ground level,” said Satbir Singh, mandi supervisor, Punjab Mandi Board, adding that supply shortage in the coming days is expected to hike the vegetable prices even further.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, apni mandis have been directed to close by 5pm. Although mandi officials welcomed the administration’s decision to at least allow them to operate, unlike during previous lockdowns, they said it leads to crowding around 4:30pm. Meanwhile, the entry of general public has been stopped at the wholesale market in Sector 26.