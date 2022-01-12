Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Vegetable prices rise by 15-25% after rain
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Vegetable prices rise by 15-25% after rain

Vegetable prices have again started rising at apni mandis in Chandigarh after the last week’s rain spells damaged the crop
Prices of most vegetables have gone up by 15-25% in Chandigarh, and are likely to increase further in the coming days.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Having stabilised in December, vegetable prices have again started rising at apni mandis in Chandigarh this month, after the last week’s rain spells damaged the crop.

Prices of most vegetables have gone up by 15-25%, and are likely to increase further in the coming days. However, tomatoes are available for the same price as last week ( 40 per kilogram) while brinjal prices doubled from 20 to 40.

“Winds and heavy rains around this time of the year are unusual and bad for crops. Crops like potatoes, cauliflower, spinach and peas have been affected the most, as they grow at the ground level,” said Satbir Singh, mandi supervisor, Punjab Mandi Board, adding that supply shortage in the coming days is expected to hike the vegetable prices even further.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, apni mandis have been directed to close by 5pm. Although mandi officials welcomed the administration’s decision to at least allow them to operate, unlike during previous lockdowns, they said it leads to crowding around 4:30pm. Meanwhile, the entry of general public has been stopped at the wholesale market in Sector 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP