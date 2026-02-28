Chandigarh: Vinamra clinches IGU golf championship title

Uttar Pradesh golfer Vinamra Anand capped off a commanding week with a wire-to-wire victory at the IGU Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship 2026, held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from February 24 to 27. Vinamra with his trophy. (HT)

Vinamra, the overnight leader throughout the tournament, showcased remarkable consistency to finish with an overall score of 9-under 279 (69-67-73-70). He set the tone early with rounds of 3-under 69 and an impressive 5-under 67 in the first two days. Despite a slight setback in the third round with a 1-over 73, he held on to his lead and sealed the title with a composed 2-under 70 in the final round.

Fellow Uttar Pradesh golfer Kanav Chauhan (73-74-71-67) finished runner-up at 3-under 285. Lying second after the third round, Kanav delivered the best round of his campaign on the final day, firing a superb 5-under 67 to close the gap.

Chandigarh’s Ram Singh Mann (75-73-71-67) also impressed with a strong finish. His final-round 5-under 67 — his best of the tournament — helped him secure third place at 2-under 286.

Maharashtra’s Shamit Dakhane (78-70-72-71) climbed the leaderboard with a steady final round to finish fourth at 291.

Vinamra’s steady nerves and early dominance ultimately proved decisive in a competitive field, underlining his growing stature on the amateur circuit.