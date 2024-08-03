Chandigarh: Violent mob enters house, attacks family

An assault took place in Raipur Khurd when a violent mob attacked a local family, leaving several members injured and their home vandalised. Despite the attackers’ threats, the family approached police, following which case was registered under various sections of the BNS. (HT)

According to a complaint filed by Armaan Singh, a resident of Raipur Khurd, he was assaulted by three individuals-Suraj, Akash, and Abhishek, at a local gym earlier in the day.

Singh claimed that the assault continued when the assailants, accompanied by a group of 12 to 13 people armed with sticks, rods, and sharp weapons; forcibly entered his home.

Led by Abhishek who was reportedly armed with a sword, the attackers entered Singh’s house and assaulted him and his family members. Singh’s mother, Gurpreet Kaur, and his brother, Balwinder Singh, were also injured.

Despite the attackers’ threats, the family approached police, following which case was registered under various sections, including 190, 19(3), 115(2),331(6), 74, 351(3) of the BNS against Abhishek, Akash, Suraj, Neeraj and other unknown individuals. An investigation is underway.