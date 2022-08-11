Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh wine contractors protest for cut in tax on liquor

Chandigarh wine contractors protest for cut in tax on liquor

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Up in arms against the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab that has made liquor in Chandigarh costlier, the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association kept liquor vends closed till 5 pm on Wednesday
Members of the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Up in arms against the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab that has made liquor in Chandigarh costlier, the Chandigarh Wine Contractors Association kept liquor vends closed till 5 pm on Wednesday.

Demanding a decrease in the tax imposed on liquor in Chandigarh, the association members also held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Sector 17.

They said the recent cut in liquor prices in Punjab under the new Punjab excise policy was directly affecting sales in Chandigarh, due to its proximity to the state.

Later, they met the deputy commissioner, who constituted a committee to look into the matter. The committee also held a meeting on Wednesday, but no decision was arrived at. It will meet again on Thursday.

