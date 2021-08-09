Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Woman civil servant dies by suicide
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Woman civil servant dies by suicide

A 45-year-old Indian Postal Services officer reportedly died by suicide at her house in Sector 18 on Sunday evening
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:26 AM IST
A servant found her hanging from the ceiling fan’s hook using a dupatta. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 45-year-old Indian Postal Services officer reportedly died by suicide at her house in Sector 18 on Sunday evening.

She is survived by her husband, Nitin Kumar Yadav, who is a senior Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Services officer, and a daughter, who studies in Class 12. Yadav is one of the contenders for the post of next Chandigarh home secretary.

According to police, the woman had bolted herself in the room and did not open it when the servant went to give her tea around 5:30pm. When the servant looked through the window, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan’s hook with a duppatta.

Her husband and daughter were also at home when the incident took place. A call was made to the police control room and senior officials reached the spot. The police then opened the door and took the body to hospital.

No suicide note was found. According to police, the woman was suffering from depression, for which she was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for the past two years. During this period, she had not been attending work too, said police.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP