Chandigarh: Women at higher risk of gallbladder cancer, say PGIMER doctors

Gallbladder cancer, one of the most common cancers among women in North India, is affecting women 3-4 times more than men. The incidence of gallbladder cancer in North India among women is 21 per one lakh while in men it is less than 10 per one lakh individuals. Dr Usha Dutta, head of gastroenterology department, PGIMER, explained that 80% of gallbladder cancer cases were due to gallstones in gallbladder. (Orawan - stock.adobe.com)

The data was shared by the faculty of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as it held an awareness session on women health to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Monday. A special issue on “Women and Gastroenterology”, published by the Indian Journal of Gastroenterolgoy, was also released at the session.

Dr Usha Dutta, head of gastroenterology department, explained that 80% of gallbladder cancer cases were due to gallstones in gallbladder. Therefore, treating gallstones was important to prevent development of cancer cells in the long term. “Women are at a higher risk of gallstones, gallbladder cancer and gallbladder stasis due to irregulated level of estrogen and progestrone hormones. The risk of gallstones is higher during pregnancy, when taking contraceptive pills or on hormonal therapy,” said Dr Dutta.

She emphasised that any person having abdominal pain, feel heavy, bloated after a meal should get an ultrasound to detect presence of gallbladder stones. If they are causing pain, it is advised to remove the gallbladder.

“If the patient is having gallstones, but no pain, then regular follow-ups are recommended. Ultrasounds are especially important during pregnancy, as it is a key risk factor for gallstones,” the doctor said.

Dr Sadhna Lal, head of paediatric gastroentrology and hepatology division, said PGIMER was initiating regular health screening for female sanitation and hospital attendant staff to raise awareness and support women health.

Dr Rashmi Bagga, professor, obstetrics and gynaecology department, laid focus on HPV vaccination for the prevention of cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India.

Highlighting the growing burden of breast cancer in India, Dr Divya Dahiya of general surgery department emphasised on self-breast examination every month for presence of lumps, discharge from the nipple or change in skin.