Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: World Tourism Day to be celebrated over two days from Monday
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: World Tourism Day to be celebrated over two days from Monday

The Chandigarh tourism department will celebrate World Tourism Day on Monday and Tuesday by organising various cultural activities as a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:31 AM IST
A “run for tourism” will be organised at Sukhna Lake on Monday and a nature walk on the Sukhna Lake circuit will be organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh department of forest and wildlife. (HT file)

The Chandigarh tourism department will celebrate World Tourism Day on Monday and Tuesday by organising various cultural activities as a part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav. A UNESCO heritage tour of the Capitol Complex will be organised six times a day on these days.

A “run for tourism” will be organised at Sukhna Lake on Monday and a nature walk on the Sukhna Lake circuit will be organised in collaboration with the Chandigarh department of forest and wildlife.

There will also be free hop on hop off bus rides. A sufi evening will be held live on Monday evening at the open air theatre in Kalagram, Manimajra, by Ali brothers. A Punjabi musical evening will be held here on Tuesday as well by Prabh Gill. Chandigarh and Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management will also hold various activities.

