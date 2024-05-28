Chandumajra will boost aviation industry: Parminder Dhindsa

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa campaigned for Anandpur Sahib SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra in Sohana, Mohali, on Monday. Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa campaigned for Anandpur Sahib SAD candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra in Sohana, Mohali, on Monday. (HT Photo)

Dhindsa said since Chandumajra was always available for the local residents and understands the needs of the people here, the voters should vote for him. He said it was SAD who struggled hard to get an international airport in Mohali and thus people should give another chance to Chandumajra so that he can get international flights to boost industry here.

Dhindsa said SAD introduced multiple schemes for the welfare of poor people and led to infrastructure development in the state, besides working to boost industry.

Meanwhile, Chandumajra held multiple meetings in Mohali, including at Gigemajra, Balongi and Kumbaran. He accused the AAP of planning to give a nod for SYL. “AAP will soon give the nod for construction of SYL, if it remains in power. CM Bhagwant Mann’s soft attitude during several rounds of meetings with Haryana chief minister and Union minister was evident enough.”

He reiterated that Punjab does not have any water to spare and hence there is no question of releasing water to Haryana.