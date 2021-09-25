Channi again in Delhi to discuss ministries, Jakhar meets Rahul

Amid talk of induction of half-a-dozen fresh faces, the Congress high command on Friday held another round of deliberations with chef minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Delhi to give a final shape to his ministry even as it is considering former state president Sunil Jakhar for an “important role” ahead of the state polls.

Channi was again summoned by the central leadership for discussions barely hours after he arrived in Chandigarh from the national capital following a series of meetings with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, among others, that carried on till 2am.

The newly appointed chief minister, who reached here in the morning, left for the national capital at 4.30 pm – his third flying visit to Delhi in four days – and had another late-night meeting with them to decide the names of cabinet ministers and their portfolios, said sources. The appointment of new director general of police and advocate general was also on their agenda. A number of party leaders, including former ministers, MLAs, MPs and heads of frontal organisations, also reached Kapurthala House where Channi is staying this time. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat was also in touch with him.

Jakhar’s one-on-one meeting with Rahul

Earlier, Jakhar had a one-hour meeting with Rahul who is learnt to be considering him for an “important role” with less than five months to go for the assembly elections. The two leaders first had a one-on-one meeting in which they discussed preparations for the upcoming state polls, cabinet expansion and the former state chief’s role in the government and the setup for the elections, sources said, adding that Venugopal also joined them later and Jakhar looked happy after the meeting.

While efforts were still on to convince him to join the cabinet with an important portfolio, there is talk in the party circles that he may be asked to head the campaign committee. Jakhar, a Hindu face, was a front-runner for the chief minister’s post with Rahul’s backing after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned following months of internal strife. His name was more or less final at one stage, but a section of party leaders, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Ambika Soni and some MLAs, pressed for a Sikh chief minister. Later, the party offered him the deputy CM’s post and two central leaders spoke to him, but he declined.

Channi and his two deputy chief ministers — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni — had taken oath on Monday and they then, along with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, went to Delhi to discuss the expansion the next day.

“The high command is being extra cautious and taking feedback from senior leaders to give due representation to all regions and balance the caste and religious equations to avoid any complications later. Also, turf wars and personal grudges of leaders are delaying things,” said a senior party legislator who is camping in Delhi for the past two days.