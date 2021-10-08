Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Channi gives charge of district-level committees to ministers
chandigarh news

Channi gives charge of district-level committees to ministers

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given charge of district-level committees to his deputies and other members of the cabinet to take stock of development works and listen to public grievances
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi .
Published on Oct 08, 2021 02:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given charge of district-level committees to his deputies and other members of the cabinet to take stock of development works and listen to public grievances. While six ministers have been allocated two districts each, 10 were allocated one each. The ministers have been asked to hold regular meetings.

However, Razia Sultana, who resigned from the cabinet in support of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has not been assigned any district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navratri: 17L donated at Mansa Devi temple on Day 1

Cricket: Patiala beat Amritsar to emerge champions

Aam Aadmi Party alleges neglect of sarpanches, panches in Punjab; seeks hike in honorarium

Inmate stabbed to death in new district jail at Nabha
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP