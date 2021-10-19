Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Channi hails CWC resolution on farmers

Welcoming the CWC resolution, Punjab CM Channi alleged that the three agriculture black laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India’s farmers for the advantage of a handful of “crony capitalist friends” of the Modi government
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday hailed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for showing concern for the plight of farmers and standing in solidarity with them on the black farm laws issue by passing a resolution to the effect in its meeting.

Welcoming the resolution, Channi alleged that the three agriculture black laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India’s farmers for the advantage of a handful of “crony capitalist friends” of the Modi government. He also said that for over 10-and-a-half months, lakhs of farmers have been protesting peacefully on Delhi’s borders, blocked by spikes and boulders on the National Highway from advancing further.

The CM further pointed out that nearly 1,000 farmers have laid down their lives but the Modi government refuses to even engage with them. “The Centre further refuses to repeal the three black laws and end the stalemate,” said Channi, adding the Congress is committed to the repeal of the three black laws and ensuring a just and fair minimum support price mechanism for India’s farmers and justice for landless farm labourers.

