Channi lays foundation stone of Bela-Paniyali bridge over Sutlej

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi laying the foundation stone of a bridge worth 114 crore on link road from Bela to Paniali over Sutlej river on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By Vishal Rambani

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Bela-Paniyali bridge over the Sutlej river. The bridge will be completed within a period of 18 months.

With the construction of the bridge, to be constructed at a cost of 114 crore, the distance between Doaba region and Chandigarh will reduce by 20 to 25 kilometres.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the bridge will open new vistas of progress for the area residents. He said this will bring industry in the region thereby giving a major push to economic growth in the area.

Besides the 12 metre wide and 1,188 metre long bridge, another 42 metre bridge over the Bist Doab river will be constructed at a cost of 10 crore, said the CM, adding that the road connecting three historically important towns for Sikhs, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib, will be named after Mata Gujri.

Channi said to impart employment-oriented education to the youth, Guru Gobind Singh Skill University is coming up on same road at a cost of 500 crore.

On the occasion, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced a grant of 10 crore each for laying of AstroTurf at Chamkaur Sahib and Kharar. PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla was also present.

