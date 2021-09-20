Channi prays at historic gurdwara before taking oath as Punjab’s first Dalit CM

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who will be taking oath as Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister in Chandigarh at 11am on Monday began his big day by paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib in his Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Outgoing chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his successor.

Channi, who was the technical education and employment generation minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet, drove from his house in Kharar town in Mohali district along with his family to the historic gurdwara, the main shrine at Chamkaur Sahib, around 6am.

The gurdwara marks the site where the fiercest hand to hand fight took place on December 7, 1704, between the Mughal army and the Sikhs, including the Sahibzadas and three of the original Panj Pyare. The two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh, attained martyrdom during the Battle of Chamkaur.

The CM-designate sought the blessings of a religious leader, Sant Ram Singh Ji ,by visiting his dera at Daphera Sri Ganduan Sahib along with his family and Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Kulbir Singh Zira.

Channi, a three-time MLA, stays in a joint family along with his four brothers in Kharar near Chandigarh. Incidentally, the family was celebrating the engagement of his elder son on Sunday when he was unanimously chosen as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader after a day of hectic parleys and flip-flops at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.