Chaos in Chandigarh as farmers break police barricades to enter UT

Farmers from Punjab broke police barricades on the Mohali-Chandigarh border to march into the Union Territory en route to Punjab Raj Bhawan on Saturday afternoon before they were stopped on Madhya Marg 2km from governor VP Singh Badnore’s official residence.

Another group of farmers from Haryana was headed for state capital Chandigarh from the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway around the same time but was also stopped at the Chandigarh border.

Though the police had issued an advisory to avoid certain routes in view of the protest march called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark seven months of the farm agitation, traffic came to a standstill in the city.

Police use water cannons to keep farmers at bay

Earlier, Chandigarh Police had closed 13 entry points into the city since 10am but the farmers rode through without much resistance. At one of the points, police resorted to the use of water cannons near the Sector-43 Inter-State Bus Terminus but the farmers managed to enter the city with the help of tractors.

By 2pm, the farmers coming from Mohali reached Sectors 17 and 22, the heart of the city. Both the governors reside near Sukhna Lake at the northern end of the city. The area was barricaded to prevent them from reaching the area.

The farmers were stopped by the police on Madhya Marg, 2km from the Punjab Raj Bhawan. An officer from the governor’s office took the memorandum from the farmers, following which many went back on their own and some were dropped in buses till the Chandigarh border.

Yogendra Yadav, Chaduni lead march from Haryana

The group coming from Haryana did not enter Chandigarh and handed over a memorandum addressed to Satyadev Narayan Arya to an officer of the Haryana governor’s secretariat in Panchkula. The group was being led by activist Yogendra Yadav and Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

The police said no untoward incident was reported.