Chaos in Haryana assembly as Congress MLAs allege manhandling

Chandigarh: The opening sitting of the three-day monsoon session of the Haryana assembly witnessed pandemonium for two hours on Thursday, with the Congress forcing Speaker Harvinder Kalyan to adjourn the House twice amid allegations that security personnel manhandled and humiliated its legislators at the Vidhan Sabha’s entrance.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda walking behind former Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Thursday. The Congress leaders were attired in black to protest against the policies of the state BJP government. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Soon after the House observed a two-minute silence following obituary references to remember prominent persons who had died in recent months, Congress MLAs raised the issue and protested against the conduct of the security personnel while they were entering the House. Party members also objected to security personnel preventing them from carrying placards into the assembly and demanded an explanation and action against those responsible.

Earlier, Congress MLAs had assembled near a roundabout 200 metres from the assembly and marched towards the building as part of their protest. Attired in black, they sought to highlight their opposition to the BJP-led government and the issues they plan to raise during the session.

After the obituary references, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the matter and brought the alleged treatment of the MLAs to the notice of the Speaker. As Congress members continued their protest and refused to relent, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes at 11.30am. The House was later adjourned for a second time until 12.30pm amid continued disruptions.

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Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini arriving for the monsoon session of the Haryana assembly on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

{{^usCountry}} To end the logjam, the Speaker adjourned the House and called two members each of Congress and the ruling BJP to see the videos of the ruckus pertaining to alleged mistreatment of the Congress lawmakers and ascertain the veracity of the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To end the logjam, the Speaker adjourned the House and called two members each of Congress and the ruling BJP to see the videos of the ruckus pertaining to alleged mistreatment of the Congress lawmakers and ascertain the veracity of the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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Under Vidhan Sabha rules, members are barred from bringing placards or banners into the legislative chamber.

Finally, order prevailed in the House more than two hours after the ruckus began when the Speaker suspended eight Congress MLAs for the day.The Congress staged a walkout at 1.25pm.