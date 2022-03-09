Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Charanjit Channi meets family of Barnala student who died in Ukraine
chandigarh news

Charanjit Channi meets family of Barnala student who died in Ukraine

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday visited his constituency Bhadaur and interacted with party workers. Earlier, he met the family of Barnala student who died in Ukraine on March 2
Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said the Punjab government is pursuing with the Centre to bring back the body of the Barnala student who died in Ukraine as well as the deceased’s father, who is stuck there. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Barnala

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday visited his constituency Bhadaur and interacted with party workers.

Earlier, he met the family of Chandan Jindal (22), who died in Ukraine on March 2.

The CM said the Punjab government is pursuing with the Centre to bring back the body as well as the deceased’s father, who is stuck in Ukraine. He said the state government will provide all help to the family.

Chandan was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia town. He was admitted to a hospital in Ukraine on February 2 and died on March 2. Chandan’s father Shishan Jindal, who went to Ukraine to take care of his ailing son, is also stuck there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP