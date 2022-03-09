Charanjit Channi meets family of Barnala student who died in Ukraine

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday visited his constituency Bhadaur and interacted with party workers.

Earlier, he met the family of Chandan Jindal (22), who died in Ukraine on March 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said the Punjab government is pursuing with the Centre to bring back the body as well as the deceased’s father, who is stuck in Ukraine. He said the state government will provide all help to the family.

Chandan was a fourth-year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia town. He was admitted to a hospital in Ukraine on February 2 and died on March 2. Chandan’s father Shishan Jindal, who went to Ukraine to take care of his ailing son, is also stuck there.