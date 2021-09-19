Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Charanjit Singh Channi to be first Dalit CM of Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi to be first Dalit CM of Punjab

Dalit MLA unanimously elected as Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader after state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu opposed naming Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is a Jat Sikh leader like him, for the CM’s post
By Navneet Sharma
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who was unanimously elected as the Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader in Chandigarh on Sunday, will be the new Punjab chief minister. (HT file photo)

Three-time Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi will be the next chief minister of Punjab.

The Dalit leader’s name was announced by Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat on Twitter after a series of meetings and feedback gathered by two central observers Ajay Maken and Harish Chaudhary from the party legislators.

He will be the first Dalit chief minister of the state.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of CLP of Punjab,” Rawat tweeted, tagging Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Channi represents the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency and was a minister in the state cabinet.

Channi meets governor, stakes claim to form govt

Accompanied by Rawat, central observers and several ministers, Channi met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday evening at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh and staked claim to form the government.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar were among the other party leaders whose names were considered by the party leadership.

“The formal announcement of Randhawa’s name was delayed as Sidhu was not in favour of the party naming a Jat Sikh leader other than him for the CM’s post . It’s then that another cabinet minister, Charanjit Singh Channi’s name was being suggested by a section of legislators,” a party leader familiar with the developments said. Randhawa and Sidhu are Jat Sikhs.

Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was in favour of Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni, but she declined the offer, advocating that a Sikh leader should be made the chief minister.

