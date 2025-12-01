Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Charges against Kashmir cop framed in govt job fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 04:38 am IST

Officials said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Kashmir crime branch submitted the chargesheet against head constable Riyaz Ahmad Dar of IRP 21 Battalion before the court of special mobile magistrate, Pulwama, in connection with a case of alleged cheating and corrupt practices

The Kashmir police crime branch has filed the chargesheet against a police official who allegedly misused his position to deceive many innocent people under the pretext of providing them government jobs.

Acting upon the information, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at EOW Police Station, Srinagar. (HT File)

“The case originates from the receipt of credible information by EOW Srinagar, indicating that Riyaz Ahmad Dar had allegedly misused his position as a police official to deceive multiple innocent individuals under the pretext of providing them government jobs,” a spokesperson of the investigation wing said.

Acting upon the information, a preliminary enquiry was initiated at EOW Police Station, Srinagar.

“The probe revealed prima facie evidence that the accused had fraudulently collected money from several persons, exploiting their aspirations and trust with false promises of securing government employment. Following the substantiation of these allegations, cognisance of the matter was taken, and a formal case was registered at EOW Police Station, Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

The crime branch said that subsequent investigation has established the criminal conduct of the accused, which prima facie constitutes offences punishable under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

