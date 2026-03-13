Chargesheet against 17 in fake appointment orders in J&K’s Bandipora

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of J&K Crime Branch filed chargesheet against 17 persons, including a chief medical officer (CMO), and a block medical officer (BMO), among five government employees for issuing and benefiting from fake transfer and appointment orders in the health department in Bandipora district in 2010. The EOW produced the chargesheet before the court of special Anti-Corruption judge Baramulla against the 17 accused persons. (HT photo)

Officials said that the EOW produced the chargesheet before the court of special Anti-Corruption judge Baramulla against the 17 accused persons for offences punishable under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 201 RPC read with Section 5(2) PC Act in FIR number 07 filed in 2013.

“The chargesheet has been filed against 17 persons, including a CMO, a BMO, a doctor/medical officer, a senior assistant, an office/dealing assistant of the health department and 12 beneficiary employees who were fraudulently adjusted against non-existent posts,” a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

The spokesperson said that the case was registered following the receipt of official communications from the deputy Director Health Services (HQR) Kashmir, alleging fraudulent insertions in government order number 235-HME of 2010 dated April 19, 2010. It was alleged that certain officials, in conspiracy with others, manipulated the said order and fraudulently showed the creation of additional posts in the health department in Medical Block, Bandipora.

“During investigation it surfaced that under a well-planned criminal conspiracy involving departmental officials and beneficiaries, fake transfer and appointment orders were prepared and used to illegally adjust several individuals against non-existent posts in PHC Chuntimullah, PHC Ashtangoo, SDH Bandipora and PHC Sheikhpora Gurez,” the spokesperson said.

By using these forged documents, the accused beneficiaries managed to secure illegal appointments and subsequently drew salaries and 6th Pay Commission arrears from the government treasury. “The investigation established that the accused persons, by resorting to forgery and fraudulent means, caused crores of rupees wrongful loss to the state exchequer while deriving corresponding wrongful gain for themselves.

Accordingly, after completion of investigation, the chargesheet has been filed before the court for judicial determination,” the spokesperson said.