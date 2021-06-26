Chargesheet filed against 7 Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in arms smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against seven terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), who were arrested in a case of arms and explosives smuggling into India with the help of their handlers in PoK.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday against Mohammad Mustafa Khan, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Ibrar, Mohammad Javid Khan, Sher Ali (based in Kuwait), and Mohammad Rafiq Nai alias Sultan (based in PoK).

An official statement issued by the NIA said that they have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The NIA had taken over the probe in March this year after the Jammu police filed an FIR in December 2020 relating to the arrest of Mohammad Mustafa Khan and recovery of six hand grenades along with ‘incriminating documents’ from his residence.

NIA claimed that the seven accused named in the chargesheet were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against the Indian state.

An absconding accused in the case, Rafiq Nai, and other handlers based in PoK, with assistance of Sher Ali and the other accused living on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch ‘smuggled’ arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics into the Indian territory, the central probe agency said.

NIA claimed they were taking advantage of the geography, affinities of religion, culture and other ties cutting across both sides of the LoC.

“During the course of investigation, a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flag, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM, which was hidden at different places in Poonch was recovered,” the NIA said.

Further investigation in the case continues.