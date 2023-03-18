Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Charitable trust ambulances can't charge more than 300 within Chandigarh tricity

Charitable trust ambulances can't charge more than 300 within Chandigarh tricity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 18, 2023 02:06 AM IST

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg said the charges for ambulances plied by charitable trusts had been fixed at ₹300 per trip within the tricity, and ₹10 and ₹12 per km for plains and hilly areas

In a bid to check fleecing of patients, the UT administration has fixed the rates for ambulance services provided through National Ambulances Services Number-112 within the tricity at 300.

People can lodge complaints of overcharging/ misbehaviour against the ambulances at phone number 112. (HT File Photo)

UT has six ambulances that are dedicated to free transportation of patients to and from government health facilities within Chandigarh.

Besides, four NGOs/charitable trusts also operate ambulances through the National Ambulances Services Number to ferry patients from the hospitals within the tricity, but against a charge.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said the charges for these ambulances had been fixed at 300 per trip within the tricity, and 10 and 12 per km for plains and hilly areas, respectively, outside the tricity. If the patients are ferried within Chandigarh only, the 300 charge will be footed by the health department.

People can lodge complaints of overcharging/ misbehaviour against the ambulances at phone number 112. These will be forwarded to the UT health director for further action.

