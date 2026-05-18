Charkhi Dadri leads in house listing census

Charkhi Dadri has emerged as the top-performing district in Haryana’s ongoing Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) exercise for Census 2027 with more than 32% of the work already completed. Besides Charkhi Dadri, districts such as Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh have also recorded notable progress in completion of the exercise. (HT Photo for representation)

The progress of the nationwide exercise was reviewed by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Sunday. House listing, the crucial first phase of the national census, systematically identifies, maps, and numbers every structure and household nationwide.

Director of census operations, Haryana, Lalit Jain said that work has commenced in more than 97 % of the total Houselisting Blocks (HLBs) across Haryana. Several districts, including Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri and Faridabad, have achieved 100 % commencement of houselisting activities, demonstrating the efficiency and commitment of district administrations, enumerators and supervisory staff.

Besides Charkhi Dadri, districts such as Fatehabad, Hansi, Jind and Mahendragarh have also recorded notable progress in completion of the exercise, he said. “Among municipal corporations, Panipat recorded the highest percentage of completed work, followed by Rohtak and Faridabad,” Jain added.

Sumita Misra, financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, stressed the need for active cooperation from municipal committees, sarpanches, panches and resident welfare associations (RWAs) for smooth execution of the exercise at the grassroots level. She also called for greater involvement of gram sabhas and wider awareness through IEC activities.

To strengthen the implementation, district administrations were advised to suitably adjust working hours of employees assigned census duties to ensure field operations are completed within the stipulated timeline.

Rastogi also reviewed preparations for the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise scheduled to commence from June 15, 2026. Officials discussed measures to streamline training schedules and avoid overlap between census and electoral revision duties assigned to BLOs and field staff.

He said that BLOs engaged in the census may be relieved till May 31. He also warned that any employee found neglecting or failing to cooperate in census duties would face strict disciplinary action.