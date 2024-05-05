Charuni extends support to Abhay in Kurukshetra

Farmer leader and founder of Sanjukta Sangharsh Party Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday announced support to INLD candidate Abhay Chautala in Kurukshetra. He addressed a press conference in Kurukshetra. (HT File)

Charuni said that during the farmers’ agitation, Abhay was the only MLA in the country to resign and support the agitation.

“In Kurukshetra, the seat has been given to AAP candidate Sushil Gupta, who has nothing to do with Kurukshetra, and similar thing has been done in Karnal. We will extend our full support to INLD and request the farmers and labourers to support Abhay Chautala,” he added.

Mission Ekta Party president Kanta Allaria also extended her support to Chautala.