Chawla rape case: SAD (Punar Surjit) submits memo to CM, seeks SIT probe

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) has submitted a memorandum to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking a high-level and impartial special investigation team (SIT) probe into the rape case registered against former SAD leader and SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla. The delegation also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the complainant’s stay at an SGPC-run accommodation in Anandpur Sahib.

The memorandum sought an inquiry into who arranged air tickets for the woman and the purpose of the travel. (HT)

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The memorandum sought an inquiry into who arranged air tickets for the woman and the purpose of the travel.

The delegation further sought details of how she was shifted from Nabha jail to Bhai Bachittar Singh Niwas at Anandpur Sahib, who facilitated the move and whom she contacted thereafter. It also sought an inquiry into allegations involving additional head granthi Malkit Singh, an SGPC driver and others.

The delegation demanded that the proposed SIT complete its investigation within 15 days and take action against those found responsible.

AAP questions Oppn leaders’ silence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the silence of top opposition leaders over the rape allegations levelled by a woman against former Akali leader Amarjit Singh Chawla and the FIR registered in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} AAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said that opposition leaders addressed rallies and political programmes but did not comment on this incident. “SAD leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Majithia, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leaders have maintained silence on the FIR and the woman’s stay at a serai run by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC),” he claimed at a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said that opposition leaders addressed rallies and political programmes but did not comment on this incident. “SAD leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Majithia, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leaders have maintained silence on the FIR and the woman’s stay at a serai run by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC),” he claimed at a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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Pannu said that people wanted to know how a woman could stay at the serai for more than six months and who arranged her stay.

“Dhami should answer these questions,” he demanded. The AAP leader also questioned the conduct of some SAD leaders, alleging that they were making personal and derogatory remarks about the complainant. The woman, who hails from Sangrur and is currently settled in Bahrain, alleged that she was held captive and raped at the serai in Anandpur Sahib.