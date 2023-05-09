Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for residential, commercial units from May 11

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday invited e-bids for the sale of 123 residential and commercial properties from May 11. While 35 residential units are up for grabs on a freehold basis, 88 commercial units are available on a leasehold basis. As many as 35 residential units are up for grabs on a freehold basis, 88 commercial units are available on a leasehold basis in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said bids for 35 residential units on a freehold basis and 88 commercial units on a leasehold basis could be submitted from 10 am on May 11 to 10 am on May 31. These would be opened the same day at 10.15 am.

He said stickers have been pasted at each of the unit for better identification and site offices have been provided at different sectors/location to facilitate inspection by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the unit on Google Map, the address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website--www.chbonline.in.

Garg said the residential units could be inspected every Saturday from 10am to 5pm and commercial units every Wednesday from 10am to 5pm.

The built-up dwelling units would be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit and GST would not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. All willing participants may visit the official website www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for the submission of earnest money deposits and e-bids, he added.

The terms and conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website.

To submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail ID, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-tender process, he said.

The CHB has fixed the reserve price of a two-bedroom flat in Sector 51-A at ₹95.34 lakh and of an EWS flat in Sector 38-W has been fixed at ₹27.08 lakh. Most of the residential units are available in Sector 51-A, 38-W, 26-E and Manimajra.

Porta cabin on monthly rental basis

Apart from the residential units on freehold basis, six porta cabins (commercial units) at Maloya on monthly rental basis are also available in the e-tender as per the same schedule. The reserve monthly rental of each of the porta cabin is ₹18,000.