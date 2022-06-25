Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1

The announcement by CHB came without any clarity on the details of online services being referred to
CHB said when applying for a service, there was no need to submit the original documents of the property and only self-attested photocopies will suffice. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online.

However, the announcement came without any clarity on the details of services being referred to. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in.

Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.

But a desk has been set up at the CHB office to help those who do not have the facility to apply online. The board also said at the time of applying for a service, there was no need to submit the original documents of the property and only self-attested photocopies will suffice.

