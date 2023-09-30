News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CHB notices contradict court’s orders, say Sector 41 residents

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 30, 2023 09:48 AM IST

Members of the LIG (U) Duplex Complex Welfare Society stated that the CHB had issued a public notice on September 27, asking the residents to remove violations within 10 days or face demolition

A day after Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) issued notices to residents of Sector 41-A, giving them 10 days to remove violations, residents claimed extra rooms were constructed with the board’s permission.

Since 1985 to 2022, additional constructions were made by the allottees but CHB took no action on the need-based changes constructions as per bylaws. (HT)

They added that CHB allowed the same through its need-based changes notification, but was now withdrawing it.

Members of the LIG (U) Duplex Complex Welfare Society stated that the CHB had issued a public notice on September 27, asking the residents of 628 duplex houses in Sector 41-A to remove violations within 10 days or face demolition.

They said that the CHB has claimed that in compliance with the high court order, it had constituted a committee of technical experts to survey and check structural stability and violations in the area. Based on the findings of the survey, notices were issued to the allottees along with “build-up plans” indicating unauthorised constructions, they added.

They added that the high court had clarified categorically that first structural safety of each individual unit be certified, thereafter compoundable need-based changes on an individual basis of the first and second floor of the houses be identified, and thereafter any action be initiated. But, the CHB has not undertaken any structural stability survey to certify the structural safety of the flat and just measured the need-based changes of the flats. The public notices issued by CHB are in contradiction with the orders passed by the high court, they alleged.

Since 1985 to 2022, additional constructions were made by the allottees but CHB took no action on the need-based changes constructions as per bylaws. These constructions are not only in duplex houses of sector 41-A, but in all flats allotted by CHB in various sectors of Chandigarh.

Saturday, September 30, 2023
