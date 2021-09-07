Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CHB to take up one-time settlement issue in Sept 8 meeting
chandigarh news

CHB to take up one-time settlement issue in Sept 8 meeting

CHB residents’ welfare federation has been demanding implementation of the “Delhi Model” for regularisation of building violations as part of one-time settlement plan
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Earlier this year, the CHB had categorically stated that it will not re-examine the issue of regularisation of illegal construction. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will take up the issue of regularisation of building violations and one-time settlement on Delhi pattern, in the board of directors meeting scheduled for September 8.

CHB residents’ welfare federation has been demanding implementation of the “Delhi Model” for resolving the contentious issue, which affects the lives of more than 4 lakh city residents.

Notably, earlier this year, the CHB had categorically stated that it will not re-examine the issue of regularisation of illegal constructions. CHB had in 2019 issued a policy to allow residents to regularise unauthorised constructions in their flats. Originally, the regularisation policy was announced in 2017. But only 40 applications were received whereas CHB’s 2020 survey had revealed that 90% of its 65,000-odd dwelling units had massive structural violations.

The 2019 policy is applicable only for the additions or alterations within CHB dwelling units and not encroachments. In case violations are not removed, at own cost, allotment may be cancelled and possession resumed. CHB had directed that a certificate of structural stability of the building has to be submitted.

RELATED STORIES

In its April 2021 order, the CHB stated action against additional constructions or alterations will be kept pending till December 21, 2021. However, allottees who do not deposit the penal charge on the basis of self-certified area, may be issued notices of demolition or cancellation thereafter.

The CHB allottees complain that need-based changes allowed by the CHB didn’t resolve their problems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Now, get occupancy updates at parking lot entrance

Chandigarh: OPD registration for GMSH-16 at Sampark Centres too

Cotton growers, agri dept on toes as pink bollworm pest spreads tentacles in south Punjab

4 ASIs booked for taking bribe for letting off men carrying unaccounted cash in Jalandhar, 2 held
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP