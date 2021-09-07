CHB to take up one-time settlement issue in Sept 8 meeting

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will take up the issue of regularisation of building violations and one-time settlement on Delhi pattern, in the board of directors meeting scheduled for September 8.

CHB residents’ welfare federation has been demanding implementation of the “Delhi Model” for resolving the contentious issue, which affects the lives of more than 4 lakh city residents.

Notably, earlier this year, the CHB had categorically stated that it will not re-examine the issue of regularisation of illegal constructions. CHB had in 2019 issued a policy to allow residents to regularise unauthorised constructions in their flats. Originally, the regularisation policy was announced in 2017. But only 40 applications were received whereas CHB’s 2020 survey had revealed that 90% of its 65,000-odd dwelling units had massive structural violations.

The 2019 policy is applicable only for the additions or alterations within CHB dwelling units and not encroachments. In case violations are not removed, at own cost, allotment may be cancelled and possession resumed. CHB had directed that a certificate of structural stability of the building has to be submitted.

In its April 2021 order, the CHB stated action against additional constructions or alterations will be kept pending till December 21, 2021. However, allottees who do not deposit the penal charge on the basis of self-certified area, may be issued notices of demolition or cancellation thereafter.

The CHB allottees complain that need-based changes allowed by the CHB didn’t resolve their problems.