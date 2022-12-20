CHB units: Chandigarh administrator okays certain need-based changes

In a major relief for over 64,000 allottees, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday approved certain need-based changes in the dwelling units of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB).

The approval came five months after the CHB board of directors in July had rejected the one-time settlement policy for 100% regularisation of building violations on Delhi pattern, while allowing some need-based changes, in line with recommendations of a CHB committee. The decisions were then forwarded to the administrator for the final nod.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September last year, CHB had constituted an eight-member committee under the chairmanship of the CHB secretary to examine the allottees’ request for need-based changes in residential units of the board, following which the committee had submitted its report in July this year.

In its report, the committee had stated that 100% regularisation of all violations within boundary and within skyline, as done in Delhi, cannot be permitted in CHB units, which was upheld by the CHB board of directors at its July 26 meeting.

“100% regularisation is not possible as various conditions such as light and ventilation, zoning of the area, street picture and structural stability of existing structure/violations are to be considered,” the committee, that comprises technical experts and three non-official board members, had contended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For a long time CHB allottees have been demanding complete regularisation of building violations based on the Delhi pattern, which includes one-time settlement for all existing violations by allowing additional FAR (floor area ratio) on payment of certain charges.

In Chandigarh, however, the building violations are regularly demolished by CHB and violators are penalised.

Relaxations for Sector-41 society

Acceding to the request of LIG (Upper) Duplex Complex Welfare Society, Sector 41-A, CHB has also allowed the extension of width of room by about 2 feet, but the subject to fulfilment of light and ventilation norms.

Further, the terrace on the first floor can be converted into a glass house. However, any construction using any opaque material will not be allowed. The board also allowed the second-floor terrace to be converted into a terrace garden. However, construction is now permitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Estate Office joint secretary Sorabh Kumar Arora said, “The administrator approved the changes as cleared by the board of the directors. Allottees can access all details on CHB’s website.”

What’s allowed

Internal changes in dwelling units without any approval from CHB, but subject to the condition that the changes are certified to be structurally safe and are in line with Chandigarh Building Rules, 2017

Additional coverage increased from 50% to 75% subject to maximum of 150 square feet

One additional door, subject to structural stability certificate. The door should not open onto public space, right berm/pavement, outside the plotted area, open/green space or reserved area

All changes should be within the building boundary and skyline, without any increase in the total covered area

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional construction should be only to the extent provided for in the type-wise drawings available on CHB website. The drawings can be downloaded for free from the website or can also be collected from the CHB office on payment of ₹200 and 18% GST

Construction of elevators as per the design approval by the Online Building Plan Approval System through an empanelled private architect under the self-certification scheme

Construction of elevators at adjacent appropriate space when construction within the building line is practically not possible

No prior written consent needed from all adjacent allottees for making internal changes in a house, additional door, facade painting or construction of elevators, but additional construction will require mutual consent of the allottees of the adjoining floor abutting the additional construction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What’s not allowed

Any structural change to the building’s facade

Constructions that block light and ventilation

Additional floors

Extension of kitchen

Extension or new balconies and other alterations

Cantilever projections on government land

Construction of balcony/stairs/toilets on such projected cantilevers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON